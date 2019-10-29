Expert explains

Home Cities Chennai

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI : My land was acquired in 1988 by the Tamil Nadu government for Adi Dravida Welfare Department and the amount was deposited in the court in 2005. The court has released the amount to my lawyer without my knowledge or consent, and I have not received the amount till date. What can I do in this regard?  
— Vasan

Proceed against the lawyer in the Bar Council for professional misconduct for the refund of compensation amount taken away by him from the court deposit. Otherwise, file a civil suit. However, your suit may be out of time by now.  

I had given a loan amounting to `7,00,000 to a person known to me in 2011 after taking a pro note from him. Since he could not pay back the loan with interest, I had filed a case on his house. After getting a photocopy of the order, the man came up with a release deed for the house in the name of his sister.

According to the siblings’ father’s will, the sister does not have any share in the brother’s property, including the house. Now, the sister has filed a case telling that the release deed was made to get her in trouble. A case that could have come to a conclusion soon enough, is now being pulled along for no reason. Please advice.

— T Ramesh
Wait for the outcome of the Civil Revision Petition (CRP) pending before the High Court. Then conduct joint trial of the two suits before the Kanchipuram Court. 

