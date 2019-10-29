Home Cities Chennai

Fireworks profit up in smoke?

Though cracker sale was just about 50 per cent on the eve of Deepavali, vendors on Monday said 80 per cent of stock was sold during the festival.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Though cracker sale was just about 50 per cent on the eve of Deepavali, vendors on Monday said 80 per cent of stock was sold during the festival. Among these, the less polluting green crackers were just two per cent. “The rent for a stall is Rs 3 lakh while we pay Rs 80,000 as wages for each worker (three per stall). There’s just heavy loss,’’ said Sathish G of Red Fort Fire Crackers, a retailer.

According to vendors, the value of stock in each shop varied from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Last year, the Supreme Court banned sale of normal firecrackers. Following this, green crackers, said to contain 30 per cent less particulate matter and produce less noise, were launched by CSIR-NEERI.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association secretary K Mariappan said production of green crackers was very minimal in Sivakasi. “Following the month-long strike, this year production was only 60 per cent. Only a few people had licences to produce green crackers,’’ Mariappan said. 

497 booked in TN for violating SC order
Chennai: The number of cases for violating the Supreme Court order on bursting crackers came down considerably in Tamil Nadu. As against 2,176 cases last year, only 497 cases were registered this year. As many as 179 cases were registered in Chennai against 359 last year. A total of 67 cases were registered in Tiruvallur and 99 in Virudhunagar. According to data, out of 31 police districts, cases were registered only in 12. No cases were booked in Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Salem and Coimbatore.



