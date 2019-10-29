Home Cities Chennai

Let expert engineer inspect structural stability of school toilet building: HC

Against the condition of completing the construction in four months, the company handed over the building only on June 3, 2018 along with a total bill of Rs 1.43 crore.

Published: 29th October 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that in addition to the superintending engineer of the Public Works Department, an expert engineer from the Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) might also be used to assess structural stability of a toilet building constructed for the Presentation Convent on Anna Salai in Thousand Lights by the Jude’s Infra Technologies Pvt Ltd in Santhome.

Justice R Suresh Kumar gave this direction while disposing of a civil revision petition from Society of Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Society-2 and Grace Chacko, vice-president-cum-Mother Superior of Society, on October 24. According to petitioners, they entered into an agreement for construction of toilet building on October 10, 2017 and paid an advance of `1 crore, though estimate was only `86.32 lakh. Against the condition of completing the construction in four months, the company handed over the building only on June 3, 2018 along with a total bill of Rs 1.43 crore.

As the construction was not up to their satisfaction, the petitioner did not settle the bill. Jude’s filed a suit and XVII Additional Judge appointed an advocate-commissioner to inspect the building and submit report. The school management moved the HC with present petition to appoint an engineer from SERC, too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp