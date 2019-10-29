New low pressure likely to trigger heavy rainfall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new low pressure area formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday, which will trigger heavy rainfall in many districts, especially Southern coastal areas.S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre, told reporters that the new weather system currently located over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lankan coast was likely to become more marked over Comorin area and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. “It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep ­Maldives areas during the subsequent 48 hours.”

Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, including Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi,Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

The official said the squally weather with lightning and thunderstorm, wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph, was likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu Coast and Comorin area. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till October 31. Fishermen at deep sea are advised to return to the coast by October 29.”

Weather blogger Pradeep John termed the system as ‘mini-Ockhi’ and said it would travel close to the Kanniyakumari-Kerala-Lakshwadeep coast. “It will possess 70 per cent of Ockhi strength when it is close to the Tamil Nadu coast.” As far as Chennai is concerned, rains in the mornings and rains with occasional high intense spells can be expected, Pradeep said.