Over 130 people treated for burns; lesser cases compared to last year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like every year, this Deepavali too had its fair share of burn injuries.A 12-year-old boy injured an eye and a young man lost his fingers partially after they suffered burns while bursting crackers. Over 130 people were treated in different hospital for cracker-related injuries. The doctors say the number of cases has come down compared to last year.

The Government Ophthalmologic Hospital treated 52 cases said Dr M Ananda Babu, Director and Superintendent, Government Ophthalmologic Hospital. “A total of 20 suffered severe injuries and 10 required surgeries. Apart from that, a 12-year-old from MGR Nagar lost one eye sight. Last year we treated 55 cases which were more severe,” said Dr Ananda Babu.

“ In Chennai we treated over 50 cases, out of which five required surgical intervention. Also 50 per cent of injuries are due to flower pot and 30 per cent due to ‘atom’ bomb,” said Dr G Srinivasan Rao, Regional Head- Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

The Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, treated 31 burn cases. “We treated 24 as outpatients,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.The Government Royapettah Hospital treated only four patients.

47 calls to fire control room

On Deepavali day, 47 fire-related calls were made to 101, of which seven were related to fire accidents, according to Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services data. In Chennai at least 50 people have been admitted for minor burns. A senior officer from the fire services said, “Four coconut trees in Kolathur were gutted after a rocket got stuck. One thatched roof house caught fire in Pulianthope. One man lost his left eye and another suffered burns on the left leg. They are out of danger now.” said the officer.