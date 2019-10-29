Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Thursday  

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.
MANNADY: Mannady Street, Armenian Street, Kachaleeswarar Agraharam, Post Office, Muthumar Chetty, Vekatamaistry Street, Iyyappa Chetty Street, Sembu doss Street, Sowri muthu Street, New Street, Nainiaapa Street, Thambu Chetty Street, Jaffer sarang Street, Angappan Street, Naicken Street, Adam Street, Rajaji Salai (partly), Gopal Chettay street, 3rd and 4th lane Beach, Linghi chetty st, Malayaperumal st, Coral Merchant st, Nyniappa st, Salai Vinayagar st, Siva Muthiah st, Broadway, Ibrahim st, Audiapatham st, Moore st, Krishnan kovil st.
PALAVAKKAM: Kazura Garden 1 st and 2 nd streets, Sundeep Road 1 st and 2 nd street (full area), Chinna Neelankarai kuppam, Singaravelar salai 1 st and 2 nd main road (full area), Ranga Reddy Garden, Mettu colony, Ranjith Nagar, Philips salai, Suithan Ahameed st, Abee ba st, M.G.R Road.
CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Borewell death: TN to convert all dry wells into rainwater harvesting structures
BJP-Shiv Sena alliance likely to take 4 to 5 more days for government formation
Trucks carrying official records of 'Darbar Move' reach Jammu
Haryana cabinet to be expanded, committee of BJP. JJP leaders to formulate CMP for coalition
BJP looks for Jat faces as hectic lobbying continues for Haryana cabinet berths