Home Cities Chennai

Two protesting doctors hospitalised, 3 continue fast

Two  among  five government doctors who have launched a fast unto death, pressing their four-point charter of demands were hospitalised on Monday, the fourth day of their strike.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Government doctors protesting at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in city on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two among five government doctors who have launched a fast unto death, pressing their four-point charter of demands were hospitalised on Monday, the fourth day of their strike. On Friday, Perumal Pillai, Rama, Balamanikandan, Mohib Ali, and Suresh Gopal began fast at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Hundreds of doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association have extended support.

Rama and Suresh Gopal were hospitalised while the others are continuing the strike. The doctors have not been signing attendance register. Even those attending emergency and fever cases have also refused to sign the register.

The doctors have been demanding pay hike as per the Government Order (GO) 354, increase of doctors’ strength depending on the patients load, and also 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors in PG medical courses.Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has announced strike on October 30 and 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
doctors protest
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp