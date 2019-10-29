Two protesting doctors hospitalised, 3 continue fast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two among five government doctors who have launched a fast unto death, pressing their four-point charter of demands were hospitalised on Monday, the fourth day of their strike. On Friday, Perumal Pillai, Rama, Balamanikandan, Mohib Ali, and Suresh Gopal began fast at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Hundreds of doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association have extended support.

Rama and Suresh Gopal were hospitalised while the others are continuing the strike. The doctors have not been signing attendance register. Even those attending emergency and fever cases have also refused to sign the register.

The doctors have been demanding pay hike as per the Government Order (GO) 354, increase of doctors’ strength depending on the patients load, and also 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors in PG medical courses.Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has announced strike on October 30 and 31.