Motor menace beside Chennai's Phoenix Market City mall

Visitors to the Phoenix Market City in Velachery continue to illegally park their vehicles on the roads and footpaths, leading to severe traffic snarls during peak hours. .

Published: 30th October 2019 06:32 AM

Traffic snarls are common in roads connecting to the mall  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Numerous private parking lots dot the areas surrounding Phoenix Market City in Velachery. Despite this provision, visitors to the mall continue to illegally park their vehicles on the roads and footpaths, leading to severe traffic snarls during peak hours. 

At any time of the day, the 100 Feet Road, located adjacent to the mall, is encroached on both sides. “It gets worse during weekends and holidays. Sometimes, two-wheelers are parked even in two rows. Initially the police were towing the vehicles daily, but the problem has increased a lot lately. During evenings, traffic comes to a standstill due to this,” said S Mohan, a motorist who regularly plies in the area. 

The road connecting Guindy and Velachery also faces a similar plight as it is encroached by cabs and autorickshaws whose drivers find it convenient to wait under the shade of the trees.

On the other hand, the public say exorbitant fares imposed at parking lots are forcing them to do this. “The mall charges at least Rs 50 per hour and we have to spend as much as the movie ticket on parking. Also, on Sundays, the private parking lots run out of space, and they too have increased fares lately,” said Subha, one of the visitors to the mall. 

The owners of the shops located on the 100 Feet Road say they are forced to deflate tires some times. “Our security personnel keep warning the motorists to not park illegally. Still, if they park outside our shops, we have no other option but to deflate the tires. Most of them protest and fight outside the shop when they find out about this, but this is the only way to stop them,” said one of the managers of a store on the 100 Feet Road. 

However, the police said they have been towing vehicles regularly. “Though we tow the vehicle, the public return to park the next day. We must work on an alternative solution,” said one of the cops.

Phoenix Market City
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp