Home Cities Chennai

Ryder needs nothing but love

 There’s a reason why dogs have been called man’s best friend.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By  Dhana Lakshmi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s a reason why dogs have been called man’s best friend. From licking your face when you wake up to sitting on your feet when your toes are cold, dogs serve as a gentle alarm clock. They just want to please their owners, and their friendly attitude goes a long way in helping them succeed.
Ryder, my six-year-old golden retriever, is no different. My family is very fond of pets. When we decided to have a pet, my younger daughter decided on what breed she wanted, the date that he would be brought home and the name of the pet.

Every morning, he wakes me up by getting on to my bed and lying next to me for at least 2-3 minutes. He does the same before I go to sleep. He just needs to get that undivided attention in the morning and at night.

I am always amazed how he exactly knows and understands my mood. If I am happy, he comes and jumps. If I am upset and angry, he goes under the dining table and if I am sad or low, he comes and puts his head on my feet.

There is nothing that I hate about him but sometimes, if he doesn’t like the food we give, he throws tantrums by falling on the floor and whines. But little Ryder is an absolute stress buster.
Pets teach you how to love unconditionally and I have personally become more patient as a person. Before getting Ryder, my only worry was leaving him home alone. If one does not have someone to take care of the pets 24/7, I strongly suggest not to have pets. And if you are travelling, there are good kennels or homestays for pets.

Ryder never knew how to bark until he was around five months old. Once we were taking him to the vet, he saw a cow outside and started to jump and scratch the car window, that’s when we realised that he doesn’t know how to bark and my daughters literally taught him how to bark.
He is very emotional, he becomes sad if someone cries. Once my older daughter was crying of ankle pain, he sat next to her and was licking her tears. He loves all of us dearly.

The author is the director at Encomium PR

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp