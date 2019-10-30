Skin lesions? Mites might be the cause

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Demodex or demodicosis is caused by a parasite or mite that lives in the hair follicles of pets. Though demodicosis is more common in dogs, cats of all breeds and ages can be affected by demodex mites, although it’s more common among Burmese and Siamese cats.

It should be noted that an infected dog cannot transmit demodex mites to a cat, and vice-versa. Additionally, demodex mites found on cats and dogs do not spread to humans.

Demodicosis can be localised or generalised. Localised demodicosis infections usually occur early in life, typically in puppies between three and six months of age. This form of disease is usually mild and responds well to treatment. Generalised demodicosis can also occur in older dogs and is then often secondary to an underlying disease that is suppressing the dog’s immune system e.g. Cushing’s disease, hypothyroidism, diabetes, chemotherapy or any type of neoplasia. Generalised demodicosis is more difficult to treat and carries a more guarded prognosis.

Genetics may play a role in these cases as certain breeds appear to be predisposed. Any kind of stress, such as malnutrition, anesthesia and estrus, can make it worse. With localised demodicosis, symptoms are usually mild and affect a dog’s face, trunk, or leg with thinning hair, scaly skin and the skin itself will appear reddish-brown and look very itchy. With generalised demodicosis, skin lesions are more widespread and may involve the entire body. A dog may look scruffy and show signs of hair loss as well as discoloration of the skin. She may also be lethargic and have a poor appetite. Cats may have only localised skin issues; commonly on the face, head, and neck. In other cases, lesions may spread to involve the entire body. It can also be a cause of recurrent ear infections. Cats may develop ulcers on the lips or small scabs across the entire body. In most cases, skin issues are clinically indistinguishable from allergic skin disease.

The treatment will vary depending on whether the infection is localised or generalised. Localised demodicosis often requires no treatment other than careful observation. Most often, localised infestations resolve themselves without treatment. Generalised demodicosis is treated with oral or topical medication depending on the individual case. In some situations, additional medications are prescribed, such as antibiotics. Regularly scheduled examinations and skin scrapings are needed to monitor response to therapy.

There are several home remedies too. Both apple cider vinegar and honey have antiseptic and antibacterial properties which will help heal your pet and heal the sore, tender skin while building immunity. Honey can also cleanse the skin of bacteria and the dirt and grime from mange. Applying olive oil directly to the affected areas can soothe the tender skin and help rid the area of the infection. Sponge bathing your dog with a Borax and hydrogen peroxide solution is a popular treatment. Applying these treatments on a regular basis will help and keep the infection from recurring. If treated daily for a full month, these treatments show a high efficacy rate. It is important for your pet to be on a well-maintained diet to improve their immune system and fight infection. It is necessary to clean their bedding too.

The author is a former corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitation, and re-homing of dogs