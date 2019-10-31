Biking with Bullet Bose

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It all started at Marina beach. My parents used to take us there almost every evening. That’s where I saw bikers race their bullet bikes to Spencer building. I fell in love with the sound of the signature ‘thump’ of the Royal Enfield Bullet. At the age of eight, I wanted to be a racer too.

One day, at the age of 12, I decided to take my father’s Lambretta scooter for a round. I picked the perfect timing when my family was preparing to go for a movie. Faking a stomach ache, I excused myself and my parents asked my sister to stay back too. I was a scrawny, short fellow. My feet didn’t even touch the ground. I had to call all my friends in the neighbourhood to hold the scooter while I mounted and started it. I rode the Lambretta around the block and brought it back home only to be greeted by my flabbergasted sister who swore to see me punished. When she recounted everything to my father, he let out a loud laugh and to her shock, thumped me on the back.

In 1968, I participated in a race at the All India Motor Race Meet in Sholavaram. I did not have a bike or gears. But, I registered my name to race in the scooter category. My father’s old Lambretta was my best friend during this time. Although I didn’t win, I finished the 50 lap race, was very happy about it and went on to win many more races on the same scooter.

In the ‘70s, I was offered my first job by S Muthukrishnan, MD of UCAL. He was also the chairman of the Racing Committee. I went on to dedicate forty years of my life working with UCAL before I spent the next 10 years with Royal Enfield.My father bought me my first bike. The 250 cc Jawa was a popular racing bike. It was all I needed to get into racing properly. All my safety gear like helmets and gloves were borrowed from fellow participants. My Jawa was numbered ‘68’ and we painted the number on the back of a kadai and attached it to the headlight. Another two years went by winning races organised by the All India Motor Race Meet as well as unofficial drag races.

In 1974, my friends encouraged me to enter into the 350 cc category. My friend lent me his Bullet for the race and ever since I have only won on it. The bike and I had a different dynamic. It was during this time that I was given the name, ‘Bullet Bose’.

The father and son duo, Pashupathy and Satish, who worked at Top Gear, a vehicle workshop, have been with me throughout my journey, helping me tune my vehicles before every race since 1974. I owe my success largely to them. My wife, too, has driven me to perform my best and never lose hope. She raced scooters too, in the 1980s. My daughter, Sangeeta, was one of the first women from Chennai to win at the All India Motor Championship. My son, Siddharth still races.

I attend as many biking events and go on as many rides as I can every year. My granddaughter is also interested in racing. I am eternally thankful to my mentors D Vidyaprasad and Raj Harigaranee, who have given me the best advice in the automotive industry. Whenever someone enters my house and sees all our trophies, my chest swells with pride. I am proud of everything I have done and now I am relaxed and enjoy with my trustee stead — my bullet.

Bose’s best friend

The Bullet became my weapon of choice. Together we won the All India Motor Racing Championship six times and many other street races. The 70s to 90s were my glory period.