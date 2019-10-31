Home Cities Chennai

Chennai rains: MTC bus stuck for over four hours in ditch in submerged road

MTC staff and the public blamed the poor road condition for the freak accident.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

MTC bus stuck in ditch in Ennore on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Causing almost a life-threat to 30 commuters, an MTC bus in Ennore plunged into a ditch dug up on a road, which had submerged after heavy rains.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 8 am when the driver of the 4 route bus (Ennore to High Court), G Karnan, took a left turn in the Kathivakkam High (K H) Road, to allow vehicles to overtake. ‘‘Since the road was submerged, I could not notice the ditch. The left tyre immediately went inside,’’ he said.

The front and back tyres of the bus were deeply locked in the ditch which gave a tough time for the officials to pull it out. ''The engine too had stopped working,'' added the driver.

However, the driver said none of the passengers were hurt and they were sent in the next bus. It took four hours for the officials to pull the bus out.

Coming down heavily on the city corporation, MTC officials told Express that the civic body had not patched up the road for two months. ‘‘These accidents occur simply because the road was not relaid. The bus could have even toppled and it could’ve been fatal for commuters,’’ said an MTC official.

MTC bus caught in a ditch in Ennore | EXPRESS

After some four MTC staff tried to lift the bus for three hours from the three feet deep ditch, unsuccessfully, a bus recovery truck was brought in, which pulled the bus out.

‘‘Since this is a big vehicle, the accident was only to the vehicle and not the public. If it were a car, auto or a bike, it can be life-threatening. The corporation is completely careless,’’ said the MTC official.

Local commuters told Express that the road was dug up to set pipes for carrying treated water from nearby industries. ‘‘It is hell commuting every day in the K H Road. The civic body has not closed up pits, potholes, and ditches for months,’’ said Kesavan G, a commuter.

‘‘Normally, we carefully navigate when the road is clear but during rain, chances are high we might fall into a pit,’’ he added, questioning what the corporation does with the taxes paid by the public.

When contacted by Express, corporation officials said the road was dug by the industries there. ‘‘It was supposed to be their duty to close it after laying pipes but they have not. We will immediately ensure it is closed,’’ said the official, adding that roads will be relaid soon.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai rains mtc bus bad roads Chennai Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp