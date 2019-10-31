Chola dynasty for the common man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even before the well-known temples of Thanjavur — Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Dharasuram and Brihadeeswara Temple — all UNESCO World Heritage Sites, were constructed, the Cholas were a power to reckon with,” says temple historian Chithra Madhavan ahead of a talk that will unveil the secrets and glories of architecture and sculptures of the early Chola period. Before the 11th century Thanjavur Big Temple, known for its grandeur, was built, several other temples were constructed during the early periods of the Chola dynasty. “These temples aren’t as gigantic or eye-catching.

They are in small villages and towns near Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, tucked away here and there. They may not be big but they are all exquisite in their own ways,” she shares. One of the significant features of these age-old structures, Chithra says, are their miniature sculptures. Giving us a sense of scale, she says that some of the sculptures in the panel depicting narratives from the Ramayana are the size of a ballpoint pen. “They are all carved in granite stone, which is not an easy task.

It’s a hard stone. But, exquisite details — of jewellery, hairstyle, costumes and musical instruments — have been carved in it. You also have many other manifestations of Shiva etched here. Unfortunately, since these temples aren’t very well known, many people don’t visit it,” she shares. Many of these temples are also not under the wing of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“They are seen as just another temple that villagers visit. But historians, archaeologists and scholars who know its importance ensure to explore its architecture. But otherwise, the common man won’t go because he doesn’t know about it. Creating awareness about these temples is important,” she says. A Shiva temple in Pullamangai located near Pashupathi Koil and a Vishnu Temple in Thirubuvanai (about 24 km from Puducherry) will be some of the temples that will be discussed during the 60-minute talk.

The lecture will be followed by an interactive Q&A session. The talk on Architecture and Sculpture of Early Cholas will be held on November 10, from 10.30 am to 11.30 am at Wandering Artist, Raja Annamalai Puram. To register, visit: www. wanderingartist. in/ event-registration/?ee=196