Connect 2019 from Nov 7

CHENNAI : The two-day Connect 2019, the flagship annual international conference and exhibition on Information & Communication Technology (ICT) organised by the CII in partnership with the State will be held from November 7 and the focus will be on the theme “Technology @Heart of India’s $5 Trillion Economy”. Suresh Raman, chairman, CII Connect 2019 and vice-president and regional head, TCS, said, “India is striving to attain $5 trillion economy by 2025.

The journey towards the goal has to be fuelled by a combination of smart manufacturing industry, connected transportation and logistics, smart and secure cities, adaptive education, cashless transactions and intelligent integrated healthcare and innovative governance etc.”