Four injured in house collapse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four members of a family, including a class 3 girl, sustained injuries after their house collapsed due to heavy rain. The house was located at EST Nagar in Pothatturpettai in Thiruvallur district.



The injured were identified as Ramakotti (58), Shanthi (55), their daughter Kayalvizhi and granddaughter Divya (8). “On Wednesday morning at around 1 am, when the family was asleep, the sidewall of house suddenly fell on the road, pulling the roof down.