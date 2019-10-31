Shorter than we would like 

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A Short Hike could be like one of those days in anyone’s childhood when they go for a cycle ride across the neighbourhood with their friends, or going grocery shopping with grandparents, a trip to the bank, or an hour at the park. Something innocuous, an event so decidedly unmemorable that it surprises by turning into a fond recollection years ahead. When we play A Short Hike, we now have the power to understand that this game contains elements of that ‘fond recollection’ — making us focus a little more on the game because it might help us relive it and remember more.

The game is playable on the PC and has dynamic pixel graphics — a slightly lower quality version of the graphics we see on Breath of the Wild. We play as Claire, a cute bird who is on a camping trip. She is waiting to use her phone — but she doesn’t get reception, unless she climbs to the top of the hill. The map is easy to understand in a short while of playing the game — simply a circular landmass with a hill to be climbed (with snow and ice at the peak!). It begins with limited controls for walking and interacting with people on the path of the hike.

But as it progresses, with more interactions and small wins — the movement controls begin to get less restrictive. The main goal of the game is to collect ‘golden feathers’ which help Claire hike faster and fly for a little longer. The pathway is littered with helpful interactions and signage on the easiest and most direct way to the top. But taking the faster route would mean missing out on the smaller adventures.

The smaller adventures are relaxing distractions from the main goal of the game — helping people finding stuff, collecting treasure, catching fish, and searching for seashells. At the risk of sounding trite, the end of A Short Hike reminds us of the importance of the journey itself. Hawk Peak Provincial Park is worth the visit even if Claire doesn’t receive the ‘important phone call’ at the end of the game. I rate the game with a FLY/5 for the relaxing soundtrack and adorable dialogues.