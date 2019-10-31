Home Cities Chennai

Spiel  successes

SPIEL is the world’s biggest board gaming convention, and it takes place every October in Essen, Germany. It is easily the number-one release date for the hottest new games, and so let’s take a look a

Published: 31st October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : ECOS: FIRST CONTINENT Ecos takes the bingo-esque mechanic used in games like Rise of Augustus and builds what looks to be a substantially strategic game on those foundations. There’s a lot of clever combos and crucial timing involved, and this overall just looks like a winner.

ALUBARI: A NICE CUP OF TEA Speaking of winners, Alubari’s already sold out in a lot of places. Based on the building of the Darjeeling railways, Alubari is looking like a worthy successor to Snowdonia for designer Tony Boydell.

TICKET TO RIDE: JAPAN & ITALY It’s a new Ticket to Ride, it had to be on this list. Japan has players working semi-cooperatively on the bullet-train network, whereas Italy introduces a new form of region-based scoring. Like all TTR maps, we’re expecting this one to be solid.

BABYLONIA Reiner Knizia is one of board gaming’s most influential designers, so when people described his latest release Babylonia as a mixture of Samurai and Through the Desert, that was enough for everybody to sit up and start paying attention.

MARACAIBO Whenever Alexander Pfister puts out a game, it usually makes it onto lists of this sort because he’s earned that kind of recognition. Maracaibo pulls notes of inspiration from some of his earlier designs, but looks like the result will be entirely original.

AZUL: SUMMER PAVILION Another year, another Azul; but Summer Pavilion looks like it strays much further from the established formula than its predecessor, Stained Glass of Sintra, did. As you’d expect, of course, it looks lovely.

GLEN MORE II: CHRONICLES Glen More II had a massively successful Kickstarter campaign last year, and it will be released to non-backers for the first time at Spiel. Following in the footsteps of Matthias Cramer’s original design, the real draw here are the Chronicles — modules that add different rules and gameplay conditions.

LETTER JAM Can lightning strike twice? Czech Games Edition certainly thinks so, because they’re putting a lot behind Letter Jam this year — a cooperative word-based game that involves giving clues to your teammates. Can this be Codenames 2.0, or is this merely a pretender to the throne?

WAYFINDERS Wayfinders is a game from Pandasaurus that has players flying around a little archipelago and laying claim to the various islands. The puzzle of how you gain resources has to be balanced with the need to be the first to various islands.

YGGDRASIL CHRONICLES Yggdrasil was a very highly-rated cooperative game that went out of print a few years ago. Now, they’re not only bringing it back but giving it a makeover — you can play through a campaign that culminates in Ragnarok, and there’s a 3D representation of the Yggdrasil itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp