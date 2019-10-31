Home Cities Chennai

Surplus canal fills Thirumullaivoyal houses with sewage

There are around 300 families living in the area that adjoins the lake. 

Published: 31st October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Araabath lake near Thirumulvoyal overflowing following recent rains | P Jawahar

By P Jawahar & Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The barely two-foot-wide open canal that carries surplus water from Araabath lake near Thirumullaivoyal to the Ambattur lake, is unable to contain water after the recent rains, flooding the areas in Cholambedu that it passes through. Water in the Araabath is already filled with sewage, said residents, turning it into a soft green. This sewage-mixed water is now being washed into their homes, thanks to the outlet canal which is also supposed to serve as the stormwater drain. There are around 300 families living in the area that adjoins the lake. 

“We often find trucks releasing sewage into the Araabath lake. We don’t know who we should complain to,” said Saravanan M of Tamarai Nagar in Cholambedu, a stone’s throw from the lake. Tamarai Nagar is among the first to be affected due to the overflowing canal. After the rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, Express found that the water from the canal has spilled over to the streets, leaving residents in parts of the locality, in knee-deep water. 

“Only in the last seven-eight years, houses started coming up in large numbers around the lake. After that, a concrete canal was laid to channel the water to Ambattur lake and since then, every time it rains, the water runs into our houses,” said Meena K, a resident of Tamarai Nagar for 40 years. During cyclone Vardah that hit the city in 2016, the water that flowed out of the canal and occupied their streets, took a month to be drained, said local residents. 

The sewage that the open canal carries from the lake, also serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. In some parts, residents spent money to close the canal with a concrete slab at the entrances of their houses, although the canal remained open in most parts. 

“The canal should either be deepened or widened so as to be able to handle the surplus from the lake. If not, it should be made into a closed structure,” said Chandrasekhar S, a shop owner.  The PWD official in-charge said that it was technically the stormwater drain that is being used as surplus canal. “Usually, water will overflow from the drain only during peak flow and will automatically recede in a while,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp