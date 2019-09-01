Woman, son held for kidnap of hubby’s biz partners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thirumangalam police have arrested a woman and her son for allegedly kidnapping the business partners of her husband and threatening them. The accused have been identified as J Sibi (29) and J Malarvizhi (50) of Chromepet.

Police said the victims Mohanasundaram and Nithin Thamba were running an international education consultancy at Anna Nagar along with Jinu Jebaraj, the woman’s husband.

The incident happened on August 4 when the duo went to meet Jebaraj at Anna Nagar to demand the money he was given to process some students’ applications for admission in Ukraine University in 2018. Jebaraj is said to have got visa only for a couple of students and did not return the money of others.

