Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's CSR funds used to launch skill development centre at Ramakrishna Mission Home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A skill development centre (SDC) to impart technical training to students of Ramakrishna Mission Polytechnic College was launched at Ramakrishna Mission Home at Mylapore on Sunday.

A release said the facility had been built at a cost of Rs 15 crore with Corporate Social Responsibility funds of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The centre has the infrastructure to train students of the automobile, mechanical and computer engineering.

A 69kw rooftop Solar PV plant on the terrace, with dual-axis tracker, has been installed to supply electricity to the building.

The centre was inaugurated jointly by Gautamanandaji Maharaj, vice-president, Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Suviranandaji Maharaj, general secretary, Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, and D Rajkumar, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL.

Speaking on the occasion, Suviranandaji Maharaj said, ‘’Swami Vivekananda’s teaching of self- development should be followed by all to enhance our way of living.’’