Manoj Joy appointed as Managing Director of Sailors Welfare Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Manoj Joy has been appointed as Managing Director of Sailors Welfare Association (SWA), India. The SWA is part of the 200-year-old Sailors Society based in Southampton, UK. A former seafarer with 18 years’ sea experience, Manoj has been assisting seafarers and their family members in crisis for several years. He has handled cases relating to the mysterious death of seafarers on board ships, stranded at foreign ports, non-payment of wages, harassment and bullying on board. He has also assisted family members in bringing the mortal remains of seafarers from foreign ports.

“On behalf of the Sailors Society, the SWA has successfully implemented the free medical service for the retired seafarers and their family members in Chennai. The service is offered in collaboration with the VHS Hospital. We also have a fully equipped ambulance exclusively for the seafarers. We also operate a Crisis Response Network, where the seafarers and their family members can approach for assistance”, said Manoj.

Last year Manoj was awarded the prestigious international award in the category of “Unsung Hero” by Safety at Sea in London. The award recognises people who have “gone above and beyond the call of duty to support colleagues at sea or shoreside.”