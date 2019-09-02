Home Cities Chennai

Rapido ride goes wrong for Chennai techie after driver kidnaps, strips and robs him 

Man books bike-taxi but driver arrives in car with friends ‘as it was raining’; gang then strips, photographs victim

Three men who were arrested on Sunday for kidnapping, attacking and robbing a techie. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested on Sunday for kidnapping, attacking and robbing a techie. They also stripped and clicked photos of him with a threat to cough up Rs 50,000 more or find the photos online.

The suspects belonging to Virugambakkam were identified P Tamilselvan (20), a DMK functionary in the literary wing, P Saravanan (23), a delivery boy with Uber Eats and  K Manikandan (32), an auto driver.

The incident took place on Friday when Vijayakumar (name changed) booked a ride on Rapido (bike taxi) at 5 pm to go to the Forum Mall in Vadapalani.

Sarvanan, one of the suspects, who is registered with Rapido received the alert.

He immediately called Vijayakumar and told him that he would be coming in a car since it was raining, said a police officer.

Vijayakumar agreed to the arrangement and a white Maruti Ciaz arrived to pick him up. He found two other people in the car and on questioning was told that they were also passengers. So, he boarded the vehicle, the officer added.

However, instead of ongoing to Vadapalani, the car took a turn on Anna Main Road towards Ashok Pillar.

“When Vijayakumar inquired, the other two persons in the car started attacking him and robbed him of Rs 11,000 at knife-point. The trio then took Vijayakumar to Guindy and removed his clothes and clicked photos,” said the police officer.

Around 7 pm, they dropped him off near his house in KK Nagar and told him to keep Rs 50,000 ready by Saturday if he did not want the photos online.

Vijayakumar lodged a complaint with KK Nagar police who, checked CCTV footage and confirmed the incident.

Later, they traced Saravanan using his mobile number.

Based on his inputs, the other two were also arrested. The car used was also seized. All three men were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

Police officials said the trio did not have any previous cases.

“They were under the impression that the victim would not go to the police as they had clicked his naked photos,” said an officer.

