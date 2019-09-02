Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM extend wishes on Vinayaka Chathurthi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have extended greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu on the eve of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival falling on Monday.

In his message, Palaniswami said, “On the occasion of the Chathurthi celebration of Vinayaka, who blesses the needy, I wish the people to spread love and happiness in their households and prosperity and good health in the country.”

Panneerselvam, in his message, wished people feel happy and lead a healthy life by worshipping Lord Vinayaka.