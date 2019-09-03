Home Cities Chennai

9 neglected ponds in Ambattur being revived by NGO

Back in 1970s, the Vairavan Kulam at Ambattur used to be one of the main drinking water sources for residents in the locality.

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Back in 1970s, the Vairavan Kulam at Ambattur used to be one of the main drinking water sources for residents in the locality.But, over the years, the pond in Menambedu village, was reduced to a barren plot strewn with invasive weeds and garbage. In an effort to bring back the pond to its earlier state, Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) took up restoration and was cleaning it for the past two months.

Spread over 0.5 acres, the pond is one among the nine waterbodies that are being restored by EFI recently in Ambattur. They are a group of system ponds that are connected to each other by water
channels that have been destroyed over the years due to encroachments. Karuppan Kulam, Sadha Kulam, Pidari Ponniamman Kulam, Madanakuppam Kulam and two other ponds in Puthagaram are part of this system.

“We have completely restored the Vairavan Pond. We desilted the pond and established embankments. The pond will be fenced soon. Sewage inlets have also been plugged,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, EFI founder.
A unique characteristic of the pond is that it has a couple of wells sunk into its bed. Volunteers of EFI resurrected two such wells. “Presence of these made it an interesting clean-up for EFI team. This enhances percolation of rainwater to the aquifer and we did not have to install recharge wells like in the case of other water bodies,” he said.

D Sundaraman, a long-time resident of Venkatapuram, Ambattur, said though many resident groups had tried to restore the pond in the past, various political parties had stopped them. “Karuppan and Vairavan Kulam used to be the village’s main water source. Now, houses around these ponds have no water even in borewells,” he said.

But residents are afraid that sewage will once again find its way into the restored pond. “Around 200 houses here are not connected to sewage system. Though EFI may have plugged the inlets into the lake, residents might once again dispose waste into the pond,” said Ramalingam R, a resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambattur
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp