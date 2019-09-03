9 neglected ponds in Ambattur being revived by NGO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Back in 1970s, the Vairavan Kulam at Ambattur used to be one of the main drinking water sources for residents in the locality.But, over the years, the pond in Menambedu village, was reduced to a barren plot strewn with invasive weeds and garbage. In an effort to bring back the pond to its earlier state, Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) took up restoration and was cleaning it for the past two months.

Spread over 0.5 acres, the pond is one among the nine waterbodies that are being restored by EFI recently in Ambattur. They are a group of system ponds that are connected to each other by water

channels that have been destroyed over the years due to encroachments. Karuppan Kulam, Sadha Kulam, Pidari Ponniamman Kulam, Madanakuppam Kulam and two other ponds in Puthagaram are part of this system.

“We have completely restored the Vairavan Pond. We desilted the pond and established embankments. The pond will be fenced soon. Sewage inlets have also been plugged,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, EFI founder.

A unique characteristic of the pond is that it has a couple of wells sunk into its bed. Volunteers of EFI resurrected two such wells. “Presence of these made it an interesting clean-up for EFI team. This enhances percolation of rainwater to the aquifer and we did not have to install recharge wells like in the case of other water bodies,” he said.

D Sundaraman, a long-time resident of Venkatapuram, Ambattur, said though many resident groups had tried to restore the pond in the past, various political parties had stopped them. “Karuppan and Vairavan Kulam used to be the village’s main water source. Now, houses around these ponds have no water even in borewells,” he said.

But residents are afraid that sewage will once again find its way into the restored pond. “Around 200 houses here are not connected to sewage system. Though EFI may have plugged the inlets into the lake, residents might once again dispose waste into the pond,” said Ramalingam R, a resident.