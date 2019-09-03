For a food waste-free wedding

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In India, having an over-the-top wedding is common and not just limited to the rich. According to Statista, a database company, food accounts for the biggest proportion — about 24 per cent — on the D-day. On the flip side, Feeding India projected that 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the food served at weddings goes to waste.

To tackle the surplus and curb food wastage, Coimbatore-based NGO No Food Waste has been collecting excess food and distributing it to those in need across 16 districts in Tamil Nadu. In line with their campaigns, the NGO recently launched an initiative ‘Zero Food Waste Wedding’ wherein the concerned parties can register with the group before their big day and share the surplus food from the wedding for redistribution.

“Since the wedding season has begun and is in full swing, we launched this initiative. Though we have already been collecting food from marriages, parties and other events, we thought this would be the right time to make an announcement. When people register with details of the event, number of plates of food (minimum 50 plates) and so on, we will be able to prioritise the pick-up,” says Arun Kumar, coordinator, Chennai operations. “We have already received 10-odd registrations for this month.”

While people are still looking for a big menu with a gamut of food options for their wedding feast, the positive trend of having a no-waste wedding has also spiked, he says. “The food wastage at weddings is heartbreaking, but people are coming forward to reduce it. That’s a positive change,” he shares.



The city chapter has around 240 active volunteers from different backgrounds across age groups. The Chennai chapter has so far collected 85,000 food plates and ensured that it doesn’t go into the bin. “As the number of volunteers grows, we will be able to collect more and redistribute it to the poor,” he says.

The NGO follows strict food norms and ensures food quality and safety. “Through word-of-mouth, several people have reached out to us. A lot of food caterers themselves got in touch with us about their bookings for the wedding season and have discussed joining hands with us to eliminate any kind of wastage,” says Arun.

A few F&B brands from the city have also come forward to show their support. The NGO will also flag no food waste clubs in schools and colleges.

To register for a ‘Zero Food Waste Wedding’ call 9087790877 or visit https://forms.gle/giW7H1dAikJuV85VA