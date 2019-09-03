Polichalur residents on reclamation mission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After ponds have turned dumpyards in Polichalur, said to be a famous Chola town and home to the 800-year-old Agastheeswarar Temple, residents have taken it upon themselves to reclaim them.

“The village has 10-12 small ponds, each around half acre in size, many of which have now become dump yards,” said Sindhu Kumaran, residing in the village for the last five years. Working in a private concern on the 2-10 pm shift, Sindhu helps in cleaning a pond during the morning hours before going to work. She is helped by around 50 people, mostly local.

When they began cleaning the pond on Wednesday last, they realised that the task needed more hands. “On Wednesday alone, we spent around Rs 7,000 as rent for the excavators and garbage trucks,” Sindhu said.

The villagers realised the need for reclaiming their waterbodies because of the water crisis they are presently caught in. After Metro Water supply stopped in February, the villagers have been reliant on water trucks.

“It is a now-or-never situation,” explains C Vijayashankar, who is also part of the lake cleaning groups in Velachery, Porur and Manapakkam.However, with just 50 volunteers, the initiative may not be sustainable, said villagers.