Two Telangana students arrested for scuffle with MTC conductor

CHENNAI: After the video of an MTC bus conductor beating students went viral, the Egmore police detained two college students from Telangana on the charge that the students had initially hit the conductor on Monday afternoon.

“A group of students from Telangana had participated in a kabaddi competition in Puducherry and came to Chennai on Monday to board a train to their hometown. After visiting the beach, they boarded bus 29A (Anna Square to Perambur) to go to Egmore railway station,” said a police officer. According to sources, one of the students, Lakshmanan, allegedly stamped on the foot of the conductor Wilson, which led to an argument. Then the bus stopped in front of the railway station and the conductor pushed the students out and gathered other conductors. The video showed the conductors and some autorickshaw drivers assaulting the students in front of the police. The Egmore patrol police apprehended the students and took them to the police station. A police source said that the MTC union members forced the police to arrest the students even though it was not their fault.

3 held for damaging MTC bus

Anna Nagar police arrested three college students for allegedly damaging an MTC bus after the conductor asked them to keep quiet. Gunasekar (19), Jayasuriya (20) and Santhosh (18), students of Pachaiyappa’s College, were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday while 17 students were let off with a warning.

“The incident happened on Friday evening when bus (No 27H), plying between Avadi and Anna Square, was passing by the roundabout at Anna Nagar.

As a group of students were singing aloud, the conductor asked them not to cause nuisance to the others,” said a police officer. Angered by this, the trio hurled stones and damaged the glass panels.

Man damages car, autos

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for damaging a car and seven autorickshaws parked in Aminjikarai on Friday night. Police said that following complaints lodged by CMRL car driver Kesavan and autorickshaw driver Suresh about damage to their vehicles, the police checked CCTV footage and identified the suspect as V Deepan (29). “Investigation revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol,” said a police officer.