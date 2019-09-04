Home Cities Chennai

An elephantine collection

Pot-bellied, long-tusked and four-handed.

Published: 04th September 2019

PS Maheswaran has a collection of over 30 Ganesha idols at his home

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Pot-bellied, long-tusked and four-handed. The majestic-looking elephant-faced god sits comfortably on a golden lotus with a mouse by his side. Holding a noose, a pot of nectar, axe, and beads, he gestures blessings and protection. PS Maheswaran has a special connection with Ganesha, his wardrobe is adorned with a collection of over 30 idols in all sizes, shapes, and avatars. From paintings and framed photographs to calendars, Ganesha finds Himself a spot in every corner of Maheswaran’s house.

He reminisces his childhood days, when the idols were made at home a few days prior to the festival. “I lived near the banks of a river in Salem. The coast had rich deposits of clay. We’d collect it and craft a two-feet Ganesha idol with it. Sometimes, shells were used as alternatives. We would collect the shells and soak them in hot water, and they would turn into lime. That can also be used, either as a base material or a colouring agent. After the sculpture is made, we’d decorate it with sandal and vermillion,” said the retired engineer, who resides in Aminjikarai.

In the earlier days, Ganesha idols were kept at home for nine days. Rituals were performed twice a day and sweets distributed. “Ganesh Chathurthi was like Navaratri. We used to visit each other’s home to see different kinds of Ganesha displayed. At our home, we used to sculpt Goddess Parvati using wet turmeric.

She was decorated with gold ornaments available at home and placed next to Ganesha. It’s mandatory to make 16 pieces of every sweet we offer as a part of our custom. Dumplings, savouries, and kheer is prepared. After the ninth day, the idol used to be immersed in a well. It’s supposed to cleanse water,” said the sexagenarian, who started collecting idols 20 years back.

The idols have been sourced from different regions of Tamil Nadu predominantly and few places in north India. His first piece was a Ganesha made out of turmeric, which was enclosed in a dome. He does not want to pick a favourite as every idol bears district features. The designs vary minutely based on the region where it’s picked up from and depending on the individualistic style of an artisan. Sandalwood, limestone, marble, silver, brass, paper mache, wood, multi-grain, glass — name it and he has an idol made of it. The collection is a part of his home decor.

“Ganesha idols are relatively easy to make. All you have to focus on is the potbelly and the trunk. I pick them up outside temples and at exhibitions. Sometimes friends get them for me. Every model is distinct, so it’s hard to select a favourite from the lot. Given some extra space, I’d love to extend the collection. I’d like to add contemporary versions of Ganesh with music instruments,” he said.

