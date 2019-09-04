Home Cities Chennai

Breathe and bend for balance

From improving blood circulation to reducing stress levels, Vandana Agarwal shares five asanas to revitalise the body, mind and spirit

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In this fast-paced world, it has become increasingly vital to step back, take a minute, breathe, relax and rejuvenate. Adding yoga, an age-old practice, to your daily routine not only helps one manage stress but also helps restore balance in life. 

Vrkshasana (Vrksha: tree)Limitations
 People with vertigo and epilepsy can hold the posture for a few seconds. 
 People with knee and ankle injury should avoid it.

Steps
 Stand upright (Tadasana). Look straight, focus on one point. 
 Shift the entire body weight onto the left leg.  
 Fold the right leg and place it at the top of the left thigh. The right leg should be perpendicular to the left leg. Square the hips.
 The knee should be stretched outside and right toes should point downwards. 
 Stretch your body, and extend your arms above the head in a namaskara mudra or place it in front of your chest. 
 Repeat with the left leg. 

Benefits
 Strengthens the nervous system, spine and legs. 
 Improves concentration.
 Improves lung capacity.
 Helps in easing migraine, headache and vertigo. 

Virabhadrasana (Vira: warrior)

Limitations
 People suffering from knee or ankle-related ailments should do this posture carefully. 
 Menstruating women and expectant mothers can do it at their own pace.
 People with vertigo and epilepsy should do this posture carefully.

Benefits
 Works on easing stiffness from hamstrings.
 Strengthens the body and mind.
 Improves lung capacity.
 Works well on thighs and shoulder muscles.

Steps
 Standing upright, spread your legs. Turn the left foot 30-45 degree inwards and the right foot out 90 degrees. Gradually, turn the body to the right, squaring the hips. 
 Slowly bend the right knee 90 degrees, keeping the knee stacked over the ankle.
 Right thigh should be parallel to the floor and left shin 45 degrees from the floor. (Known as Virabhadrasana B)

Kumbhakasana (Kumbhak: inhale/exhale)

This asana is also known as Adho Mukha Dandasana (adho — down, mukha — face, danda — like a stick) Limitations
 People with back injuries and abdominal surgeries should avoid it. 
 Pregnant women should avoid this asana.

Benefits
 Strengthens the core muscles.
 Gives great mobility to shoulders and shoulder blades. Improves arm strength. 
 Helps in reducing excess fat around the thighs and calf muscles.

Steps
 Standing upright, bend forward and firmly place your palms on the floor. 
 Walk backward and do not change your hand position. Tuck in your tailbone so that the torso and hips are in a straight line. The final position will look like a push-up. Do not bend your knees and elbows.

Chakrasana (Chakra: wheel)

Limitations
 People with abdominal injuries, heart disease, vertigo and epilepsy should avoid this asana. 

Benefits
 Strengthens the neuromuscular system.
 Improves & increases blood circulation. 
 Builds physical and mental strength.
 Improves lung capacity.

Steps
 Lie flat on your back. Bend your legs from the knee, and bring the feet closer to your hips. 
 Keep your arms over the head and place the palms under the shoulder blades. Point your elbows upward and spread your fingers.
 Taking deep breaths, push your palms and feet firmly. Lift your hips up. The spine should resemble an arch.

Dhanurasana (Dhanur: bow)

Limitations
 People with abdominal injuries should avoid the asana.
 In case of severe back pain, avoid it.

Benefits
 Improves circulation in the head and pelvic region. 
 Strengthens abdominal organs.
 Cures respiratory disorders.
 Improves flexibility in the shoulders, knees and back.

Steps
 Lie on your stomach. Stretch the abdomen. 
 Exhale, bend your knees and hold the ankles with hands.
 While inhaling, raise the thighs, head and chest as high as possible.
 Try to maintain the weight of the body on the lower abdomen. Join the ankles. Look upward and breathe normally.

(Remember to breathe and hold every asana based on your capacity. The key is to practice every day.)

