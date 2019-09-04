CMRL hosts Metro rides for school students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In an attempt to create awareness among the students of government schools about metro rail trains plying in the city, Chennai Metro Rail management has been organizing monthly train rides for children. In the month of August alone, 4850 students have taken a trip in both lines.

The features of the metro and its stations are explained to the students during this trip, said a release from the management. “In 2018 –2019, a total of 31,178 students from around 60 schools have travelled in the metro. And a total of 13,554 students have travelled in the metro between June and August 2019,” added the release.