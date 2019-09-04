CMRL to hand over old Mint bus terminus to MTC by November

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited will hand over the old Mint bus terminus (Vallallar Nagar) back to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation by November, said a CMRL official. “Discussions took place with MTC officials recently and it was decided that the CMRL would take up the cleaning work of debris at the terminus and return it to the MTC,’’ said the official.

It has been more than five years since the CMRL took over the old bus terminus for building the Old Washermenpet Metro Rail station next to it. After the Metro station was launched earlier this year, the old bus terminus was left in neglect. Miscreants had started using the place to dump debris and people also used the space for open defecation. Meanwhile, the ‘temporary’ bus terminus down the Basin Bridge Road too lacked basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water facilities for drivers and conductors.

TNIE reported in June how the ‘temporary’ Mint bus terminus did not have sheds for buses nor protective walls, leading to stray animals such as cows entering the terminus. As the old bus terminus has a proper shed and shelter for buses, the MTC drivers and conductors of the Mint route feel their time at the terminus will be comfortable hereafter.

Mint is an integral bus terminus which connects north Chennai to other parts of the city. It is a terminus for busy routes such as 59 (Thiruverkadu), 56 (Ennore) 37D (KK Nagar), 37G (Iyappanthangal), and 592 (Periyapalayam) with more than 30,000 passengers using it every day. It is also a junction to board buses to Koyambedu, Broadway, Ambattur, Perambur and Redhills.MTC officials believe restoring the old bus terminus will increase the patronage of buses as well as Metro trains in north Chennai.