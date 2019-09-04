Home Cities Chennai

CMRL to hand over old Mint bus terminus to MTC by November

It has been more than five years since the CMRL took over the old bus terminus 

Published: 04th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Miscreants had started using the old bus terminus to dump debris and locals also used the place for open defecation | Express

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited will hand over the old Mint bus terminus (Vallallar Nagar) back to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation by November, said a CMRL official. “Discussions took place with MTC officials recently and it was decided that the CMRL would take up the cleaning work of debris at the terminus and return it to the MTC,’’ said the official.

It has been more than five years since the CMRL took over the old bus terminus for building the Old Washermenpet Metro Rail station next to it. After the Metro station was launched earlier this year, the old bus terminus was left in neglect. Miscreants had started using the place to dump debris and people also used the space for open defecation. Meanwhile, the ‘temporary’ bus terminus down the Basin Bridge Road too lacked basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water facilities for drivers and conductors. 

TNIE reported in June how the ‘temporary’ Mint bus terminus did not have sheds for buses nor protective walls, leading to stray animals such as cows entering the terminus. As the old bus terminus has a proper shed and shelter for buses, the MTC drivers and conductors of the Mint route feel their time at the terminus will be comfortable hereafter. 

Mint is an integral bus terminus which connects north Chennai to other parts of the city. It is a terminus for busy routes such as 59 (Thiruverkadu), 56 (Ennore) 37D (KK Nagar), 37G (Iyappanthangal), and 592 (Periyapalayam) with more than 30,000 passengers using it every day. It is also a junction to board buses to Koyambedu, Broadway, Ambattur, Perambur and Redhills.MTC officials believe restoring the old bus terminus will increase the patronage of buses as well as Metro trains in north Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CMRL Chennai Metro Mint bus terminus
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp