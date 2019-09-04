Cooking methods to get the most from your meal

Dr Vinitha Krishnan By

CHENNAI : In simple terms, lifestyle-related diseases are caused due to the health-damaging choices that we make in our day-to-day life. Cardio-vascular diseases, diabetes, sleep-disorders, stress, obesity and some forms of cancers can be listed under this umbrella term. Modifying cooking practices to retain the gamut of healthy nutrients it contains may help to either prevent or delay the onset of lifestyle diseases.

With starch being a major part of our plate, modification of starch in food by cooking will be a simple and economical way to deal with lifestyle diseases. Resistant starch (RS) is a unique carb that resists digestion and leads to several health benefits. While some foods are more resistant starch than others, the way food is prepared can also impact how much is present. Cooking methods including baking, steaming and autoclave cooking increases the amount of RS foods, but pressure cooking decreases the amount of the RS foods.

The resistant starch in potatoes, rice and pasta can be increased by cooling these foods after cooking and reheating them later. Use of vinegar and lime juice in cooked food may increase the amount of RS. Fortification is another simple way to benefit the targeted population group at large. RS is known to positively influence the functioning of digestive tract, gut microbial flora, blood cholesterol, and glycemic index levels and assists in the control of diabetes, protects from colon cancer, diverticulitis, and haemorrhoids.

Almost everyone can benefit from cutting back on unhealthy fat. The simplest way is to bake, grill, or broil food rather than fry it in fat. Chicken can be made healthier by removing the skin before cooking. While some nutrients are heat-sensitive, particularly those in fruits, slow cooking at low heat improves the bioavailability of various essential nutrients, for example, preformed vitamin A from meat, and beneficial phytochemicals like carotenoids from vegetables and leafy greens, particularly in the presence of fat or oil such as olive oil. Nutritional value of legumes, meats, fish, grains/cereals, and vegetables [with oil] is improved by slow cooking.

By contrast, the nutritional value of most fruits is not improved by cooking. Fresh seasonal fruits, washed well and eaten with skin may retain the nutritive value of fruits.Staying hydrated is important for good health. Sweetened drinks like fruit juice, soda, sports and energy drinks, sweetened or flavoured milk, and sweetened iced tea, add a lot of sugar and calories to your diet. Boiled and cooled water is the best choice for all age groups.

We now understand that spices and herbs have a meaningful role to play in bringing flavour to the forefront of today’s health and wellness conversations. Curcumin, fennel, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, basil, chill peppers, mint and oregano when used in cooking, not only improves flavour but helps prevent certain lifestyle diseases when used regularly in prescribed amounts.

Good nutrition doesn’t come in a pill. Eat a variety of foods and give importance to adopt cooking methods that would preserve the goodness in food.The author is a nutritionist at Fortis Malar Hospital.