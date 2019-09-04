Home Cities Chennai

Cooking methods to get the most from your meal

 In simple terms, lifestyle-related diseases are caused due to the health-damaging choices that we make in our day-to-day life.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Vinitha Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In simple terms, lifestyle-related diseases are caused due to the health-damaging choices that we make in our day-to-day life. Cardio-vascular diseases, diabetes, sleep-disorders, stress, obesity and some forms of cancers can be listed under this umbrella term. Modifying cooking practices to retain the gamut of healthy nutrients it contains may help to either prevent or delay the onset of lifestyle diseases.

With starch being a major part of our plate, modification of starch in food by cooking will be a simple and economical way to deal with lifestyle diseases. Resistant starch (RS) is a unique carb that resists digestion and leads to several health benefits. While some foods are more resistant starch than others, the way food is prepared can also impact how much is present. Cooking methods including baking, steaming and autoclave cooking increases the amount of RS foods, but pressure cooking decreases the amount of the RS foods.

The resistant starch in potatoes, rice and pasta can be increased by cooling these foods after cooking and reheating them later. Use of vinegar and lime juice in cooked food may increase the amount of RS. Fortification is another simple way to benefit the targeted population group at large. RS is known to positively influence the functioning of digestive tract, gut microbial flora, blood cholesterol, and glycemic index levels and assists in the control of diabetes, protects from colon cancer, diverticulitis, and haemorrhoids.

Almost everyone can benefit from cutting back on unhealthy fat. The simplest way is to bake, grill, or broil food rather than fry it in fat. Chicken can be made healthier by removing the skin before cooking. While some nutrients are heat-sensitive, particularly those in fruits, slow cooking at low heat improves the bioavailability of various essential nutrients, for example, preformed vitamin A from meat, and beneficial phytochemicals like carotenoids from vegetables and leafy greens, particularly in the presence of fat or oil such as olive oil. Nutritional value of legumes, meats, fish, grains/cereals, and vegetables [with oil] is improved by slow cooking.

By contrast, the nutritional value of most fruits is not improved by cooking. Fresh seasonal fruits, washed well and eaten with skin may retain the nutritive value of fruits.Staying hydrated is important for good health. Sweetened drinks like fruit juice, soda, sports and energy drinks, sweetened or flavoured milk, and sweetened iced tea, add a lot of sugar and calories to your diet. Boiled and cooled water is the best choice for all age groups.

We now understand that spices and herbs have a meaningful role to play in bringing flavour to the forefront of today’s health and wellness conversations. Curcumin, fennel, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, basil, chill peppers, mint and oregano when used in cooking, not only improves flavour but helps prevent certain lifestyle diseases when used regularly in prescribed amounts.

Good nutrition doesn’t come in a pill. Eat a variety of foods and give importance to adopt cooking methods that would preserve the goodness in food.The author is a nutritionist at Fortis Malar Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp