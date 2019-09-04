Home Cities Chennai

For all things sour and spicy

Mixed sprout flour to increase your nutrient content. Processed and healthy cocoa nibs for your sweet tooth.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mixed sprout flour to increase your nutrient content. Processed and healthy cocoa nibs for your sweet tooth. And not-so-spicy-and-salty variety of pickles. Three entrepreneurs — Suja Devabhakthuni, Hasmitha Devabhakthuni and Vinay Devabhakthuni — launched an e-commerce website called Sour and Spice recently. They aim to provide a platform for home-chefs and farmers to list their products and produce. The team operates out of their office in Anna Nagar.

Some of the homemade products available include pickles and podis by Suja Devabhakthuni, sprouted flours by Dhasha Foods, Coimbatore and flavoured cocoa nibs by dieticians Advitha Ashok and Malvika Malhotra. “The portfolio will increase as we come across new products and brands. The pickles on our list are inspired by grandmothers’ recipes and prepared single-handedly by a home-chef.

The ingredients are sourced from the banks of west Godavari. Staples like gooseberry, mango and lemon are always available. We’ve introduced seasonal picks like cauliflower and potato as well. A tinge of jaggery is added to spruce up the taste. The salt and spice level is balanced to cater to all age groups,” said Malvika.

The products are limited because of the small bandwidth. They will be freshly prepared based on demand. One of their popular products is sprouted flour. They are prepared using millets, ragi, maize and wheat. “From weaning babies to the elderly, patrons are fond of this product. They say that the flavour is stronger, the texture is softer and it tastes better than the regular rice batter.

Dosas and idlis made using this can be filling for the stomach,” she said. Alongside, lip-smacking coconut, dal, moringa, and curry leaf powders are also available. Clients order in bulk when they have to courier it abroad. The team has handled a maximum of 10-kg order so far. “We’re open to tweaking our product list for the customers. If they want a particular variety then it can be custom-made. The final product is packed in zip lock bags and eco-friendly containers. We’re taking part in pop-ups to reach a larger crowd,” said Malvika. Priced from `80For details, visit their Instagram page: Sour and Spice

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp