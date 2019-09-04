For all things sour and spicy

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mixed sprout flour to increase your nutrient content. Processed and healthy cocoa nibs for your sweet tooth. And not-so-spicy-and-salty variety of pickles. Three entrepreneurs — Suja Devabhakthuni, Hasmitha Devabhakthuni and Vinay Devabhakthuni — launched an e-commerce website called Sour and Spice recently. They aim to provide a platform for home-chefs and farmers to list their products and produce. The team operates out of their office in Anna Nagar.

Some of the homemade products available include pickles and podis by Suja Devabhakthuni, sprouted flours by Dhasha Foods, Coimbatore and flavoured cocoa nibs by dieticians Advitha Ashok and Malvika Malhotra. “The portfolio will increase as we come across new products and brands. The pickles on our list are inspired by grandmothers’ recipes and prepared single-handedly by a home-chef.

The ingredients are sourced from the banks of west Godavari. Staples like gooseberry, mango and lemon are always available. We’ve introduced seasonal picks like cauliflower and potato as well. A tinge of jaggery is added to spruce up the taste. The salt and spice level is balanced to cater to all age groups,” said Malvika.

The products are limited because of the small bandwidth. They will be freshly prepared based on demand. One of their popular products is sprouted flour. They are prepared using millets, ragi, maize and wheat. “From weaning babies to the elderly, patrons are fond of this product. They say that the flavour is stronger, the texture is softer and it tastes better than the regular rice batter.

Dosas and idlis made using this can be filling for the stomach,” she said. Alongside, lip-smacking coconut, dal, moringa, and curry leaf powders are also available. Clients order in bulk when they have to courier it abroad. The team has handled a maximum of 10-kg order so far. “We’re open to tweaking our product list for the customers. If they want a particular variety then it can be custom-made. The final product is packed in zip lock bags and eco-friendly containers. We’re taking part in pop-ups to reach a larger crowd,” said Malvika. Priced from `80For details, visit their Instagram page: Sour and Spice