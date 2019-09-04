Home Cities Chennai

‘It was love at first sight when we saw Leo’

Leo was brought home by a friend of ours from a breeder when he was only 45 days old.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:44 AM

Toral Singh with her Pomeranian

By Toral Singh
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leo was brought home by a friend of ours from a breeder when he was only 45 days old. My husband and I were married for six months and the mini Pomeranian was the first gift from him after marriage. The minute we saw him, it was love at first sight and we never let him go. The 12-year-old loves his morning walks with me. Even if he has been taken out, he still needs to go out with me. We play fetch with his ball, twice a week in the evenings. The kids in our apartment love to be a part of the game and Leo too, loves this activity.

When my husband travels, Leo takes it on himself to be the ‘man of the house’ and sleeps near the main door all night. I find this so adorable. When we are preparing to travel, he would sense it much before. To show his anger, he pees on our suitcases and that is something which we have never been able to control. Also, it feels great to have a wagging tail and happy face look at you adoringly when you come home after a long day’s work. Just playing with them for some time relieves you of the day’s stress. They are great companions and their love is purely unconditional.

After getting Leo, I have become more compassionate and loving towards animals as well as people around me. Having a pet at home also teaches you to be responsible and most importantly, helps establish a daily routine.

My husband and I used to travel a lot. Our main worry was what we would do with our pet when we are travelling. But eventually, we found a great pet care home which Leo loves and we are at peace knowing he is in a safe place. One challenge that we faced after getting him was to ensure how our pet behaves when we have guests at home. Some of our friends were petrified of dogs but now they adore Leo.

There are a few who are still uncomfortable with him and getting Leo to behave himself is very challenging.Leo has been a part of every special moment in our lives. My daughter learned to crawl at just nine months because of him. She wanted to follow him everywhere. Her first word was Leo. He has stood by us in all our bad days and we can’t imagine a family without him.   The author is owner and partner, fashion designer, Studs & Stone

