Madras University to revise its syllabus soon  

The revision process is likely to start from September and the revised courses are scheduled to be implemented from next academic year.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: University of Madras will soon revise syllabus of most of the undergraduate and post-graduate courses offered by it for the affiliated colleges.

The university authorities said they have plans to revise the syllabus of all the undergraduate and post-graduate courses simultaneously. The revision process is likely to start from September and the revised courses are scheduled to be implemented from next academic year.

Varsity officials said the move is significant as syllabus of all the courses were hardly revised in one go.“The university offers over 150 courses and it is very difficult to revise and upgrade the syllabus of all the courses in one go. So,usually the process the undertaken in a phase wise manner, but this time it has been decided to undertake the revision process for all courses simultaneously,” said a senior faculty member of the university.

Usually the syllabus of each of the subject should be revised ideally in four to five years but there are many courses offered by the university, the syllabus of which has not been revised for eight years. The varsity official further added that few courses were revamped recently to meet the needs of the market, hence these courses will be excluded from the process.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, P Duraisamy, said the revision of the syllabus is necessary to foster quality education and to prepare the students to meet the present day needs of the industry. The vice chancellor said expert committees comprising department heads, alumni and industry experts will be formed for the different courses. The expert committee will thoroughly work on the syllabus and include components to ensure best exposure to the students.

“The aim behind revision of syllabus is to make our students more employable and upgrade their skills so they can meet the needs of the industry. We will also seek the recommendations of industry experts from organisations like Madras Chamber of Commerce, CII and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India while upgrading our syllabus,” said Duraisamy.

The vice chancellor said as soon as the blueprint of the revised syllabus of the courses is ready, it will be sent to the Board of Studies for its examination and approval.

