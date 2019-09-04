Home Cities Chennai

Nurses stage protest alleging irregularities in the hiring process

Over 60 nurses working in private hospitals staged a protest at DMS campus here on Tuesday alleging irregularities in recruitment of nurses by Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB).

Published: 04th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses protesting at the DMS campus | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 60 nurses working in private hospitals staged a protest at DMS campus here on Tuesday alleging irregularities in recruitment of nurses by Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB). The protesters alleged that though they had cleared written exam conducted by Medical Recruitment Board (MRB), their names were not mentioned in the list of candidates called for certificate verification for three days from Wednesday to Friday.

Speaking to Express, S Senthilnathan, president, Private Nurses Association said, “On June 9, the Medical Recruitment Board conducted written exam to recruit nurses for Sick New Born Care unit (SNCU) at government hospitals across the State. The exam was conducted to fill 520 posts. Over 10,000 candidates appeared. Among them, 2,340 cleared the exam. The results were published recently”, he said.

Among 2,340, the names of 70 candidates, who cleared the exam, were not in the list of candidates called for certificates verification,” said K Boominathan, State president, Government Trained and Trainee Nurses Association.

“Exam was conducted for 100 marks, the eligibility mark for SC/ ST candidates was 30 and for others 35. Nurses with three years experience had appeared for the exam,” said another nurse.Senthilnathan said, “ The MRB is trying to recruit non-eligible nurses who were recommended by some NGO”.

‘108’ ambulance staff stage protest
Chennai: The ‘108’ ambulance service staff staged a brief demonstration here on Tuesday demanding pay hike. Over 50 representatives from across the State assembled at the DMS campus here and held 
the demonstration. Officials of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project held talks with the demonstrators. The demonstrators dispersed later

2,340the names of 70 candidates, who cleared the exam, were not in the list of candidates called for verification

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nurses protest
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp