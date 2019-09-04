Nurses stage protest alleging irregularities in the hiring process

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 60 nurses working in private hospitals staged a protest at DMS campus here on Tuesday alleging irregularities in recruitment of nurses by Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB). The protesters alleged that though they had cleared written exam conducted by Medical Recruitment Board (MRB), their names were not mentioned in the list of candidates called for certificate verification for three days from Wednesday to Friday.

Speaking to Express, S Senthilnathan, president, Private Nurses Association said, “On June 9, the Medical Recruitment Board conducted written exam to recruit nurses for Sick New Born Care unit (SNCU) at government hospitals across the State. The exam was conducted to fill 520 posts. Over 10,000 candidates appeared. Among them, 2,340 cleared the exam. The results were published recently”, he said.

Among 2,340, the names of 70 candidates, who cleared the exam, were not in the list of candidates called for certificates verification,” said K Boominathan, State president, Government Trained and Trainee Nurses Association.

“Exam was conducted for 100 marks, the eligibility mark for SC/ ST candidates was 30 and for others 35. Nurses with three years experience had appeared for the exam,” said another nurse.Senthilnathan said, “ The MRB is trying to recruit non-eligible nurses who were recommended by some NGO”.

‘108’ ambulance staff stage protest

Chennai: The ‘108’ ambulance service staff staged a brief demonstration here on Tuesday demanding pay hike. Over 50 representatives from across the State assembled at the DMS campus here and held

the demonstration. Officials of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project held talks with the demonstrators. The demonstrators dispersed later

2,340the names of 70 candidates, who cleared the exam, were not in the list of candidates called for verification