Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Sept 5

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:

For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday (Sept 5) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed. Here is the list.



FORESHORE ESTATE: Foreshore Estate, TNHB Quarters, Srinivasapuram, Dooming kuppam, Mandhavelipakkam, Santhome high road, Police Quarters, Rohini garden, Karpagam avenue, Demonte st, Leith castle south, Central, North sts., South Canal Bank road, Norton road & 1 to 4 th st, T.S.V.koil st, Adam st, Kesavaperumal koil st, East Mada st, V.K.Iyer road, Mosque st, 1 st to 6 th Trust cross st and 11 to 14 th trust cross st, Kutcheri road, Bazaar road, Nochikuppam, Devadi st, North Mada st, Appu st, Nochi nagar, Appu Mudali st, Dooming st, Rosary church road, Kuil Thottam, Muthu st, New st, CID Quarters, CBI officer, Dhideer nagar, Nadu st, Sundareswarar koil st, Chithirakulam north and south st.

ADAYAR : Indiranagar 21 st to 25 th cross st, Indiranagar 3 rd Main road, Indiranagar 4 th Avenue.

VELACHERY WEST and CENTRAL AREA : Part of 100 feet Bye pass road, Devi Karumariamman nagar, Bhel Sakthi nagar, Officer colony, Selliamman nagar, Maheswari nagar.

TONDAIRPET : Thiyagarayapuram, PPD Road, A Sadhanandhapuram, B Sadnanandhapuram, T.H Road (one part), New colony.

ANNAI NAGAR: Vetri nagar, Vanasakthi nagar part, Jayalakshimi nagar,Jaya nagar, Sakthi nagar, Annai Rajammal nagar, Annai Indra nagar,Thangavel nagar, Janakiram nagar, Kamaraj nagar, beegu export, Ganapathy nagar, Kadappa road, Cenal road.

KODUNGAIYUR: Muthamizh nagar 1 st block (part), Muthamizh nagar South Avenue road, Muthamizh nagar 8 th block, Muthamizh nagar 6 th block part.

SEMBIUM: M.H.road entire area, Chinna Kulanthai streets entire, Raja St, Kabilar st, S.S.V. koil streets (part), Doctor court, Maduma nagar, Kollan thottam, St. Marys road, K.K.R. avenue, Siva Sankaran st, Jaya Perunjothi st one part, BNT company, Pallavan salai one part.