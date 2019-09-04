Breakup woes: Chennai youth slashes wrist at police station, wants Rs 3000 spent on ex-lover back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As in a scene out of a Tamil flick, a drunk youngster tried to commit suicide inside a police station after cops allegedly refused to entertain his complaint against his girlfriend for ending the relationship. Kumar (name changed) is a 21-year-old bike mechanic. He claims to have been in a relationship with a girl for the past two years. Kumar claims she recently ended the relationship without stating reasons.

Depressed, Kumar got drunk on Monday evening and showed up at the Maduravoyal police station seeking help. He told the constable that he had spent Rs 3,000 so far on the girl and wanted that money returned if she is not willing to continue the relationship with him.

When the cops said there was nothing much they could do, he slit his wrist at least in five places and ran to the middle of the road screaming her name. The police let him off with a warning and a few words of advice.

Helpline

Those having suicidal thoughts, can call for Sneha suicide helpline on 044-24640050 to seek assistance and counselling