Home Cities Chennai

Breakup woes: Chennai youth slashes wrist at police station, wants Rs 3000 spent on ex-lover back

Depressed, Kumar got drunk on Monday evening and showed up at the Maduravoyal police station seeking help.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As in a scene out of a Tamil flick, a drunk youngster tried to commit suicide inside a police station after cops allegedly refused to entertain his complaint against his girlfriend for ending the relationship. Kumar (name changed) is a 21-year-old bike mechanic. He claims to have been in a relationship with a girl for the past two years. Kumar claims she recently ended the relationship without stating reasons. 

Depressed, Kumar got drunk on Monday evening and showed up at the Maduravoyal police station seeking help. He told the constable that he had spent Rs 3,000 so far on the girl and wanted that money returned if she is not willing to continue the relationship with him.  

When the cops said there was nothing much they could do, he slit his wrist at least in five places and ran to the middle of the road screaming her name. The police let him off with a warning and a few words of advice.

Helpline
Those having suicidal thoughts, can call for Sneha suicide helpline on 044-24640050 to seek assistance and counselling

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Youth slashes wrist Breakup woes
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp