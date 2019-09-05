Advocate files appeal for info on ‘slippery’ bathrooms

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: An advocate-cum-RTI activist, who had sought information about the slippery bathrooms of Tamil Nadu police stations where suspects and accused were said to fall down and break their arms, has gone for the first appeal under Section 6(3) of Right To Information Act, here on Tuesday.



As the Public Information Officer (PIO) in Director General of Police’s office (Chennai) had directed him to send separate RTI petitions to 32 district police offices and seven police commissionerates, the advocate, Bramma, has appealed against the directive.

Bramma said, “This is totally against the law. As per Section 6(3) of RTI Act, the PIO himself/herself should have sent my petition to offices concerned, where the information is available.” On July 31, he sought district-wise count of accused and police who broke their arms by slipping in bathrooms of police stations between 2010 and 2019. He also sought information about expenditure on cleaning bathrooms and action against police officers for not maintaining bathrooms.