Alwarpet to get fish market, submission made in the HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fish market will come up on the loop road behind the Russian Consulate in Alwarpet. A submission to this effect was made by the Additional Advocate-General before a division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee of the Madras High Court.

The bench was clubbing all the three PIL petitions from the NGO Fishermen Care, which among other things, sought the implementation of the recommendations of the Murari Committee, to protect the lives of fishermen. Another petition sought to increase the compensation for the fishermen during the ban period.

The third one related to cleaning of the Marina Beach.

If the same is not submitted in time, Dr P Paul Pandian, Commissioner, Fisheries Development of the Union government, shall appear before the court on October 16, the judges said. It also directed the Special overnment Pleader to file an additional affidavit.