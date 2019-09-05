Hitting the right notes

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Janani K Balu was a photographer. He used to attend numerous events to capture the best moments. At one such event where people were singing on stage, he too showed keenness. But, he was not allowed to sing. The organisers reasoned that it would not look appropriate if the event photographer participated. Feeling dejected over this refusal, Balu decided to organise music shows. Now, as the managing director of Sri Aishwarya Janani Creations, he has handled 175 events. Balu feels this is just the beginning.

Having no background in organising events must have made organising these events tough, especially in the initial stages.

I didn’t know anything about events and in the beginning, it was a struggle because making events happen is tough. I didn’t have a guru but I conducted musical shows in Pollachi, Tiruchy and other small towns. Now, I have completed about 50 shows in places like Malaysia, Singapore and Myanmar. I sometimes pinch myself because I had no idea this would happen when I started in 2000.

What has been the most special moment in this journey?

Organising the Ilaiyaraaja concert on June 2 in Chennai was a dream come true. As a music lover and a huge fan of his music, it was surreal seeing over 30,000 people at the event. It was a magical night. I remember how it rained for about 10 minutes but no one moved from their seat. There are pictures of them holding umbrellas and listening to this genius.

What are your hobbies?

Music is something that I am passionate about. It was also the reason I switched lines. I’m also someone who enjoys acting. I have acted in four films and am very excited about my upcoming project. I am someone who has always been fascinated by Raja Raja Cholan and there is a Sivaji Ganesan film that has been made about him. If that film is ever remade, I would like to act in it. I would just like to be part of a film about him.

Tell us about your family...

My family means everything to me. I have used my daughters’ names in my company name because they mean everything to me. I moved to Chennai from Erode a year back because I didn’t want to stay away from my daughters. One is married and the other is studying in college. My wife has always been a pillar of support. I studied only till class 4 as my parents passed away when I was very young. But my wife constantly gave me the confidence that I could be more, do more and always reminded me to dream big.

Your life mantra?

I didn’t study much because of circumstances but I learnt very early on that one must develop their character and God will take care of the rest. I have interviewed politicians in Malaysia, Singapore and Myanmar and made a lot of great contacts there who are business people and prominent personalities in their countries. It is only because I worked hard and with honesty. I also learnt the importance of changing your perspective from time to time. It is important to think out-of-the-box to come up with new solutions to problems.

What are the changes that you see in the industry?

Earlier no one asked so many questions for a show. That is the biggest difference. Now there are so many factors that need to be kept in mind. A lot of youngsters have entered the events space. They are great at marketing and there is a lot to learn from them. But, I suppose experience too matters and that is where people like me have an upper hand. I look at learning from them though.

How do you unwind?

Ilaiyaraaja is my all-time favourite musician. His music

is like medicine. It can cure the worst of days and can elevate your mood on the best of days. I am a huge Rajinikanth fan, because of his humble beginning and the success he has earned. My granddaughter is the best thing that has

happened to me. I love spending time with her and just like

me, she loves Rajini too, so we end up bonding over his movies.

What are the life lessons you have learned through your work experience?

If they had let me sing at that event, I would have remained a photographer. Everything happens for a reason. If one door closes, there will be many others that open. I’ve learnt that we can do what we want, achieve the greatest heights as long as we are true to ourselves and our work.

What are your plans for the brand?

My younger daughter is brimming with ideas. She has a keen interest in taking forward the company and has learnt the necessary skills that can take the company to the next level. After the Ilaiyaraaja show, people have begun to take notice of our company and I look forward to my daughter working with me and helping build the brand. We are already planning more events with the maestro himself and are looking at expanding to newer avenues as well. With my experience and her marketing and creative skills, I’m convinced that the company will only go from strength to strength.