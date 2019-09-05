Kalpagam’s kadhais

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teacher, teacher, Kadhai solunge teacher!” (Teacher, tell us a story). The voice of six-year-olds Nila, Ranjitha, and Tulsi, and a dozen other voices resounded through a classroom at Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust in T Nagar. The tiny tots rushed to the door as soon as they caught a glimpse of Kalpagam Narayanan. The bespectacled octogenarian had tied her grey locks into a loose bun. Silver strands of hair fell on her face — a canvas of fine lines — reminiscent of years. As she looked at the gleeful children, her lips broke into a grin that accentuated her endearing smile lines. The children yanked on her cotton sari, crying, “Kadhai, Kadhai!” and jumped, in high spirits. Calm and composed, she picked a picture book from a shelf and sat on a wooden platform. A five-year-old clung on her stooped shoulders. Like bees to honey, they swarmed around her and looked at the omniscient narrator in rapt attention as she began the story with ‘Oru oorla oru raja’ — the classic fairy tale trope unfolded.

For the last three-odd decades, 86-year-old Kalpagam Narayanan has been Bala Mandir’s beloved ‘Kadhai teacher’.

Serendipitous start

Thirty-eight years ago, Kalpagam had a chance to visit the social welfare organisation Bala Mandir, when she was the undesignated chauffeur at her nephew’s birthday party. What occurred is something she still cherishes. “My nephew was studying in Vidya Mandir, Mylapore. Back then, a few children from Bala Mandir were sent to Vidya Mandir to study and my nephew befriended them. On his seventh birthday, he insisted we invite them to the party,” she recalled. “My sister called Manju maa (Manjubhashini), founder of Bala Mandir, and asked for her permission. She agreed but on a condition they are sent back before sunset. I was sent to fetch them.”

It was love at first sight. Charmed by the character of Bala Mandir, she decided to spend her spare time helping children. “When I approached Manju maa, she was quite happy that I wished to volunteer and gave me the thumbs up,” she shared.

Voluntary act

In the 80s, Kalpagam used to ride her bicycle from Mylapore to T Nagar daily and made it a point to spend a minimum of three hours at the institution. “I was monitoring a classroom and noticed a child profusely crying. When I inquired, she said: ‘Teacher, I don’t know how to write, I am going to fail.’ The innocence of the child touched my heart. I sat with her and taught her to write. Today, she’s a teacher!” beamed the guru who has touched several lives.

Thirty years ago, she also set up a small in-house tailoring unit to mend students’ clothes. “I’ve taught sewing and tailoring to several children. Many, who have grown into fine adults, thank me for teaching them a vocational skill. For many, it’s a source of livelihood,” said Kalpagam, a trained teacher, who also worked as a mentor at Harijan School in Karnataka. “I live by the Gandhian principles. I wanted to join Gandhi’s ashram. But life had other plans.” Even today, Kalpagam ensures she spends at least half-a-day at the school on all working days.

The teller of tales

For Kalpagam, who has always had a knack for storytelling, becoming the in-house story-teller was natural. “Ours was a joint family consisting of 15-odd members. So dinner or lunchtime also meant storytime. My paternal grandmother was a wonderful storyteller. She used to narrate stories from the Mahabharata. I am still in awe of how she was able to remember every character’s name. I think that skill rubbed off on me,” she smiled. At Bala Mandir, Kalpagam, fondly known as Kalpa maa, is known for her narratives weaved with whimsical elements and life lessons. From Ramayana, Mahabharata, other lesser-known stories from mythology to fairy tales, she spins them all and presents it to children in one gilded plate. “The boys want action, so they love stories about Hanuman while the girls love fairy tales with a happy ending. The stories seem to comfort these children who once lived under difficult circumstances. They have their own stories — some grim and horrifying. It’s wonderful to see that they have found a haven in narratives that can shape their lives positively,” she said.

Old and wise

Kalpagam is currently the oldest member of the Bala Mandir family and has wise words of advice for anyone who needs them. “Former students who are now married even come to me for marriage counselling. I am happy to talk to them and help them in any small way,” said the sprightly octogenarian, who has made the lives of three-generations of Bala Mandir students better with stories, guidance, and motherly love.

She doesn’t look forward to going on vacations. If there’s one place she would like to be, it’s with the children at Bala Mandir. “More educated people should come forward and contribute to shaping the lives of children. Days are flying by and I don’t know how long I can continue to tell stories or be with children here, but I will till I have the energy and will power.”