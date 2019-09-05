Pre-festive exhibit for your last-minute shopping 

By Express News Service

Shuba Jagan was busy attending to clients and shopkeepers at her 49th edition of Pehnava, a two-day exhibition. The Folly, Amethyst was filled with patrons walking around and trying out jewellery and clothes. The space was decked up with over 24 stalls from in and around the country. Accessories outnumbered the other stalls.

“All the brands we’re featuring are new this time. Around 16 brands from other parts of the country like Lucknow, New Delhi and Jaipur have come for the first time with their collection. All are new designers and offer affordable prices for our local market. We hope our patrons have the best of everything for the upcoming festivals,” said Shuba Jagan, founder of Pehnava. Among the many brands displayed was Hithara Jewellery. The designer of the brand, Shambavi works out of her studio on OMR.

Their table was laid out with beaded and semi-precious rings, necklaces, and earrings. Next to it was Usha’s silk sarees and designer

stall. Usha has a loom at Kancheepuram from where she sources silk saris.

“The designs aren’t repetitive. We have only one piece in each design. All our relatives are into this weaving industry. We also customise patterns,” she said. Brands from other cities made their debut at the event. One of them was Embar Soap and Salve. The stall had an array of skincare products from hair gels to face packs. “We’ve fragrances like charcoal, red sal wood, lotus and geranium. Our product range also has dandruff hair mask, bathing power and cleansers,” said Bengaluru-based Sapna.

