UoM to revise UG &PG course syllabus

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will soon revise syllabus of most of the undergraduate and post-graduate courses offered by it, for the affiliated colleges. The university authorities said they have planned to revise the syllabus of the undergraduate and post-graduate courses, simultaneously. The revision process is likely to start from September and the revised courses are scheduled to be implemented from the next academic year.

Varsity officials said the move is significant as syllabus of all the courses was hardly ever revised in one go. “The university offers over 150 courses and it is very difficult to revise and upgrade the syllabus of all the courses in one go. So, usually the process is undertaken in a phase wise manner, but this time it has been decided to undertake the revision process for all courses simultaneously,” said a senior faculty member of the university.

Usually, the syllabus of each subject should be revised, ideally in four to five years, but there are many courses offered by the university, the syllabus of which has not been revised for eight years. The varsity official further added that a few courses were revamped recently, to meet the needs of the market, hence, these courses will be excluded from the process.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, P Duraisamy, said the revision of the syllabus is necessary to foster quality education and to prepare the students to meet the present day needs of the market. “The aim behind revision of syllabus is to make our students more employable and upgrade their skills so they can meet the needs of the industry.

We will also seek the recommendations of industry experts from renowned institutions like Indian Institute of Madras and others while upgrading our syllabus,” said Duraisamy.

The vice chancellor also said as soon as the blueprint of the revised syllabus is ready, it will be sent to the Board of Studies for its examination and approval.