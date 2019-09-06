Annamalai University's physics dept to get smart classrooms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ONGC– Cauvery Basin, Chennai, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has extended financial support of `9 lakh to Annamalai University, Chidambaram, for converting all seven classrooms of the Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, into Smart classrooms.

The project includes providing projectors, smart boards, ceiling mount kits, cables, laptops, audio systems, electrical accessories, and their installation. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, at Annamalai University, these Smart classrooms were inaugurated by Prof V Murugesan, Vice-Chancellor, Annamalai University, in the presence of Syam Mohan V, Executive Director, ONGC Cauvery Basin, Chennai, a release stated.



Prof Murugesan thanked the ONGC for the support, emphasizing that the Smart classrooms will enable the department to adopt modern and more effective multi-media based creative and interesting teaching methodologies, benefitting the graduate and post-graduate students. It may be mentioned that prior to conversion as Smart classrooms with ONGC’s support, faculties of Department of Physics were using second-generation traditional teaching methods of chalk and board.