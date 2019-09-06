Home Cities Chennai

10 year-long case with DVAC robs this Chennai neighbourhood of it's community hall

Old time residents said that the hall was illegally demolished by an official in 2009 and hasn't been rebuilt ever since much to their dismay. 

Published: 06th September 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For close to three decades, any major event in the residential locality of RA Puram was held in a government community hall there. However, in 2009 the hall was illegally demolished.

Also, due to corruption charges connected to the hall, a case has been going on with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for 10 years now. As a result, the land where the community hall once stood, lies vacant and neglected.

How did a community hall end with DVAC on corruption charges? This question has left many residents baffled. Residents who knew about the case are deceased now. A few know about the matter. Many residents do not even know that a community hall existed on 7th Main Road which is now just a patch of barren land.

It is learnt that the hall was built by RA Puram Cooperative Housing Society in the 1980s. Five such cooperative societies, including RA Puram, were formed by government to help residents build houses by getting land at subsidised rates.

“Even in 2006, I remember free health camps being organised in the hall. Weddings,  engagements, upanayanam and other celebrations were conducted by residents there. The hall was available for rent at subsidised rate. As the ongoing case is yet to see light, the land lies unused. The government can rebuild the hall for our benefit,” said a resident.

Keeping in mind a requirement for a common space, the society earmarked 5.5 grounds to build the community hall. But in 2009, the building was demolished by a special officer who was then with the society. “The special officer illegally sold the land to a company. He demolished the hall before the sale. It was found that the officer had sold the land for `36 crore when its actual value then was only Rs 5 crore,” said a senior official from Chennai Metropolitan Cooperative Housing Society.

A few years later, he was pulled up by the DVAC on corruption charges. In 2017, the officer had appealed to the Madras High Court regarding this issue, but it was dismissed. An official from DVAC said that the case is going on and refused to comment further.

