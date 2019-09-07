Gear up for festive season shopping 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fashionistas in the city have a reason to cheer with the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) — Diwali special, bringing some of the best names from the Indian jewellery and fashion circuit under one roof for all occasions — be it a wedding, party, boardroom meeting, brunch or vacation. ABFC has been hosting exhibitions in Chennai for the last 15 years and the ABFC Grand Finale for 2019 was made memorable with 10 female achievers from varied walks of life strutting the ramp, each wearing designs from the fine jewellers who were exhibiting at the pop-up.

“I firmly believe that strong empowered women can empower other women,” said curator and hostess, Arti Bagdy. “The ensemble of designers and fine jewellers at the Collezione is primarily women who are talented entrepreneurs in the field of fashion and jewellery. It is extremely special for us to have these 10 achievers do this ramp walk.”

The two-day opulent fashion and jewellery exhibition showcases the latest and most exclusive collection of over 40 sought after brands from all over the country and a scintillating collection of 10 fine jewellers from across India. Visitors have the convenience of meeting jewellers, fashion designers, accessory designers for styling tips and also have the added advantage of customisation.

Brands like Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas (Jaipur), Mirari by Mira Gulati (Delhi), Jewels by Queenie (Mumbai), Ghanasingh - Be True (Mumbai), Shree Jewellers (Hyderabad) and Akoya Jewels (Hyderabad) are part of the event.

“My collection is a glamorous one and there is something for everybody,” said jewellery designer Queenie Singh. “We have striking, statement pieces in diamonds, emeralds and rubies. There is also the Tiara collection for men which has lovely cuff links and rings and bracelets. I am coming to Chennai after a year but you can never go wrong with Chennai because the ladies love jewellery and they are really into statement pieces that are different.”

The jewellery display at the exhibition ranges from diamonds, emeralds, rubies, uncut diamond jewellery to Jadau, Victorian and traditional Nizam style jewellery.The exhibition also features clothing and apparel brands like NeivClothing (Kolkata), Devnaagri (Delhi), Varuna Gupta (Mumbai), Corrals (Jaipur), Rutuja Thomas (Mumbai), Spree (Kolkata), Jehan Gupta and Tuli by Pallavi (Jaipur), Pakkhi by Sonea Bhartia (Kolkata), Shekhleela (Hyderabad) to name a few.

“We have an amazing Chennai client base because people here love the feel of our clothes and the fact that it is subtle and understated,” said Kavita Jain and Priyanka Jain, designers and founders of Delhi-based Devnaagri. “The colours and handwork techniques are unique and the brand is very rooted, and we show it through our collection. The handpainted designs are intricate and the entire collection is romantic and festive. It is subtle and yet has a spark.”

The collection brought together by fashion designers features jumpsuits, pleated skirts and blouses, classy drapes, belted style floral jacket, classic Anarkalis, bridal lehengas, saris and blouses.“Our clothes are traditional but with contemporary cuts,” said Sonia Khurana and Sangeeta Kukkar, designers and founders of Veera Designs. “The work is traditional gottapati and we work with natural cotton, Chanderi and do a lot of block printing. It is a festive collection meant for Diwali and upcoming festivals. The collection is Indian wear and fusion wear.”The exhibition will be held today from 10 am to 8 pm at Crowne Plaza. Entry is free.