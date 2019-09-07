Home Cities Chennai

Gear up for festive season shopping 

Visitors have the convenience of meeting jewellers, fashion designers, accessory designers for styling tips and also have the added advantage of customisation.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Ten female achievers walked the ramp at ABFC’s Grand Finale 2019  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fashionistas in the city have a reason to cheer with the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) — Diwali special, bringing some of the best names from the Indian jewellery and fashion circuit under one roof for all occasions — be it a wedding, party, boardroom meeting, brunch or vacation. ABFC has been hosting exhibitions in Chennai for the last 15 years and the ABFC Grand Finale for 2019 was made memorable with 10 female achievers from varied walks of life strutting the ramp, each wearing designs from the fine jewellers who were exhibiting at the pop-up. 

“I firmly believe that strong empowered women can empower other women,” said curator and hostess, Arti Bagdy. “The ensemble of designers and fine jewellers at the Collezione is primarily women who are talented entrepreneurs in the field of fashion and jewellery. It is extremely special for us to have these 10 achievers do this ramp walk.” 

The two-day opulent fashion and jewellery exhibition showcases the latest and most exclusive collection of over 40 sought after brands from all over the country and a scintillating collection of 10 fine jewellers from across India. Visitors have the convenience of meeting jewellers, fashion designers, accessory designers for styling tips and also have the added advantage of customisation.

Brands like Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas (Jaipur), Mirari by Mira Gulati (Delhi), Jewels by Queenie (Mumbai), Ghanasingh - Be True (Mumbai), Shree Jewellers (Hyderabad) and Akoya Jewels (Hyderabad) are part of the event. 

“My collection is a glamorous one and there is something for everybody,” said jewellery designer Queenie Singh. “We have striking, statement pieces in diamonds, emeralds and rubies. There is also the Tiara collection for men which has lovely cuff links and rings and bracelets. I am coming to Chennai after a year but you can never go wrong with Chennai because the ladies love jewellery and they are really into statement pieces that are different.” 

The jewellery display at the exhibition ranges from diamonds, emeralds, rubies, uncut diamond jewellery to Jadau, Victorian and traditional Nizam style jewellery.The exhibition also features clothing and apparel brands like NeivClothing (Kolkata), Devnaagri (Delhi), Varuna Gupta (Mumbai), Corrals (Jaipur), Rutuja Thomas (Mumbai), Spree (Kolkata), Jehan Gupta and Tuli by Pallavi (Jaipur), Pakkhi by Sonea Bhartia (Kolkata), Shekhleela (Hyderabad) to name a few.

“We have an amazing Chennai client base because people here love the feel of our clothes and the fact that it is subtle and understated,” said Kavita Jain and Priyanka Jain, designers and founders of Delhi-based Devnaagri. “The colours and handwork techniques are unique and the brand is very rooted, and we show it through our collection. The handpainted designs are intricate and the entire collection is romantic and festive. It is subtle and yet has a spark.” 

The collection brought together by fashion designers features jumpsuits, pleated skirts and blouses, classy drapes, belted style floral jacket, classic Anarkalis, bridal lehengas, saris and blouses.“Our clothes are traditional but with contemporary cuts,” said Sonia Khurana and Sangeeta Kukkar, designers and founders of Veera Designs. “The work is traditional gottapati and we work with natural cotton, Chanderi and do a lot of block printing. It is a festive collection meant for Diwali and upcoming festivals. The collection is Indian wear and fusion wear.”The exhibition will be held today from 10 am to 8 pm at Crowne Plaza. Entry is free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp