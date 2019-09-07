Is Tamil Nadu under the grip of dengue again?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After 1,800 dengue cases were reported so far this year, an inter-departmental review meeting on dengue and communicable diseases was held at Ripon Buildings, Chennai Corporation headquarters, on Friday. It was chaired by Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.On Friday, there were nine and seven dengue cases at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital respectively. After dengue cases, the requirement of platelets also shot up in the State.

According to a source, there was requirement of 10 units of platelets at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital alone on the day. Meanwhile, private hospitals have been seeing the cases.Meanwhile, K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, told Express, “We have 1,800 cases this year so far, and the situation is under control. Leaving stagnant water in unused containers in terraces and vacant plots is a big problem. We are spreading awareness on this.”

All corporations, municipalities and town panchayat officers should inspect all places in their jurisdiction at 6 am and remove all mosquito breeding sources. They should also ensure supply of chlorinated water, apart from making sure open wells and others were chlorinated,” a release quoting Velumani said.“Used tyres, coconut shells should be removed and see there is no stagnation of water in open barrels and pots. Last month, in Chennai ` 5.44 lakh fine was collected for allowing breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. Totally, `11.7 lakh fine was collected in municipalities and town panchayats”, the release said.

“The State Health Department is conducting medical camps. People should approach government hospitals in case of fever and should not do self-medication. Medical shops also should not give medicines without prescription. Nilavembu Kudineer ( a herbal drink) is being distributed in all government hospitals and Primary Health Centres,” a release quoting Vijayabaskar said. The ministers also flagged off dengue and prevention control measures awareness vehicles. They distributed identity cards for Standards IX and XI students who were chosen as health ambassadors to spread awareness.