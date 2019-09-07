Home Cities Chennai

Is Tamil Nadu under the grip of dengue again?

According to a source, there was requirement of 10 units of platelets at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital alone on the day.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image of anti-dengue fogging for representation purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After 1,800 dengue cases were reported so far this year, an inter-departmental review meeting on dengue and communicable diseases was held at Ripon Buildings, Chennai Corporation headquarters, on Friday.  It was chaired by Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.On Friday,  there were nine and seven dengue cases at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital respectively. After dengue cases, the requirement of platelets also shot up in the State.

According to a source, there was requirement of 10 units of platelets at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital alone on the day. Meanwhile, private hospitals have been seeing the cases.Meanwhile, K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, told Express, “We have 1,800 cases this year so far, and the situation is under control. Leaving stagnant water in unused containers in terraces and vacant plots is a big problem. We are spreading awareness on this.” 

All corporations, municipalities and town panchayat officers should inspect all places in their jurisdiction at 6 am and remove all mosquito breeding sources. They should also ensure supply of chlorinated water, apart from making sure open wells and others were chlorinated,” a release quoting Velumani said.“Used tyres, coconut shells should be removed and see there is no stagnation of water in open barrels and pots. Last month, in Chennai ` 5.44 lakh fine was collected for allowing breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.  Totally, `11.7 lakh fine was collected in municipalities and town panchayats”, the release said. 

“The State Health Department is conducting medical camps. People should approach government hospitals in case of fever and should not do self-medication. Medical shops also should not give medicines without prescription. Nilavembu Kudineer ( a herbal drink) is being distributed in all government hospitals and Primary Health Centres,” a release quoting  Vijayabaskar said. The ministers also flagged off dengue and prevention control measures awareness vehicles. They  distributed identity cards for Standards IX and XI students who were chosen as health ambassadors to spread awareness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dengue Tamil Nadu chennai
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp