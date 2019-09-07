Magistrate’s laptop stolen in HC campus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a brazen daylight robbery right under the nose of law, the laptop of a chief judicial magistrate was allegedly stolen from her car in Madras High Court premises, on Thursday. Police said Tiruvallur district chief judicial magistrate M Shirijha, on Thursday had come to the high court. The driver Manmadhan (42) is said to have parked the car in the parking area and left to have tea.

“When the judicial officer returned to the car, she found the laptop that she had placed on the seat, missing. When she enquired with the driver, he pleaded total ignorance. Thereafter, she lodged a complaint with the high court police station, said a police officer.

Police have been combing the CCTV footage from the premises. It may be noted that the security teams do not allow any person inside the high court campus without scrutiny of their identity. So police are hoping to find the culprit soon, because CISF would have details of all people who had entered the high court campus on Thursday.