Playing a Mildly Repetitive Hero

By Anusha Ganapathi
CHENNAI : BunnyLord (who looks like a purple-coloured, morphed batman) wants to win the elections. BunnyLord’s approval rates are insignificant when the game starts. He believes that through the rightful destruction of all the bad people in his town, he will eventually win the elections. BunnyLord hires anti-heroes. 

Not a Hero ranks in the league of games like Broforce and maybe Katana Zero. The game is a side-scrolling platformer, with guns and weird power-ups. The commentary and cut-scenes are engaging and funny, and the in-game violence is packaged in an absurd, hilarious fashion. The voice acting and jokes are packed with a punch, and the combat which is based on cover-based jumps is clean and entertaining. The soundtrack flavours the game perfectly.

Personally, I enjoyed the annoying voice of the protagonist abusing me to reload his weapon. But what different does Not a Hero have to offer, within the niche of its league? Does it stand the test of time as a pixelated platformer, which have been growing in popularity?

The answers are perhaps ‘Not much’, and ‘No’ respectively. Not a Hero has limited controls (about two keys pressed repetitively in unison), which makes the gaming experience a little repetitive. All the levels appear similar, except that there are a few more weird power-ups as the game moves ahead. Perhaps in the last four years since the game released, its relevance has mildly dwindled given the growth of procedural generation in videogames like NAH that have less depth of plot.

It isn’t the first game, and definitely not the last to feature a uniform list of protagonists (although they differ in accents and combat options). Only two of the nine choices are women, for example. Ultimately however, you would end up favouring only one character out of the roster — the one who packs the combat options required to complete all of the levels.

Objectively, Not a Hero is worth anyone’s time since it provides a mindless sort of entertainment dipped liberally with a quirky flair — it checks most of the boxes. Perhaps in comparison to the standards of what one might expect of a modern platformer, it adds little of the ‘unexpected’.

